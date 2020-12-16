Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST
Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices edged up 0.49 per cent to Rs 165.55 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery gained 80 paise, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 165.55 per kg in a business turnover of 978 lots

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

As diplomats gathered at the African Unions headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery.Someone was stealing footage from their own securit...

Long-term permafrost record details Arctic thaw

Frozen Arctic soils are set to release vast amounts of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere as they continue to thaw in coming decades. Despite concerns that this will fuel future global warming, the scale and speed of this important climate ...

Orient Electric Eyes Smaller Towns & Rural Areas for Growth in Fans Business

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its fans range with new variants in line with the robust demand coming in from Tier-3 4 markets and rural parts of the country. The company has i...

Didn't want to be over the top: Kalidas Jayaram on playing transgender in 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Actor Kalidas Jayaram says he hasnt gone overboard with his performance as a transgender person in Netflixs Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal as he felt responsible towards the community. Paava Kadhaigal, loosely translated as Sin Stories, fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020