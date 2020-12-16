New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DES17 PB-FARMERS-PURI Puri appeals to protesting farmers to resume talks with Centre Chandigarh: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday appealed to protesting farmers to resume talks with the central government to discuss their “genuine” demands, saying this is not the time to remain “adamant”. .

DES6 NCR-FARMERS-NOIDA Noida to Delhi route via Chilla border closed due to farmers' stir Noida (UP): One side of the Delhi-Noida Link Road was closed for commuters on Wednesday due to the ongoing protest by farmers at the Chilla border here amid heavy police deployment, officials said. . DES15 UP-OWAISI-RAJBHAR Owaisi seeks to gain foothold in UP, meets SBSP chief OP Rajbhar Lucknow: After his party's good showing in the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly polls, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is looking to gain a foothold in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh where he met SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, here on Wednesday. .

DES7 UP-ACCIDENT-LD BUS Eight dead, 21 injured as bus collides with gas tanker in UP's Sambhal Sambhal (UP): Eight people died, while 21 more sustained injuries on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker here amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said. . DES16 SISODIA-LD UP DEBATE Sisodia accepts UP minister's 'challenge' to debate on govt schools New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools..