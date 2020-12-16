Left Menu
Sold 1 lakh 'connected cars' in India, says Kia Motors

South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its connected cars in India within 16 months of starting operations in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:06 IST
South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its 'connected cars' in India within 16 months of starting operations in the country. One out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car, which is equipped with the company's UVO connect system, an advanced and dynamic solution that seamlessly integrates smartphone or smartwatch with the car and its infotainment system into a single unit, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

''Kia vehicles equipped with UVO connect in-car technology contribute more than 55 per cent of the total sales of the brand in India. The top selling connected car variant is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4T Petrol which contributed to almost 15 per cent of the total connected car sales,'' it added. Commenting on the feat, Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said,''Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity.'' For today's internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility, he said adding,''Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience.'' The UVO Connect in-car technology features several voice commands under nine categories which includes calling, weather information, time and date, Indian holiday information, cricket score, media control, navigation control and climate control, the company said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

