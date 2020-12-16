Former Sebi chairman raises concerns over disclosing forensic audits

Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on Wednesday expressed concerns about a recent regulatory change mandating companies to make initiation of forensic audits public, saying 'premature disclosures are as harmful as non-disclosures'. Noted corporate lawyer Zia Mody, managing partner of AZB & Partners, termed the requirement as ''pretty draconian'' which may not serve its purpose.

In October this year, the capital markets regulator had mandated all listed entities to disclose forensic audits right after they are initiated, including the entity doing the audit, reasons for the move and also the final report. Speaking at an event organised by stock bourse NSE, both Damodaran and Mody indicated that reputations of people will get sullied and stock prices will take a beating if such a mandate is enforced. While it is essential to tackle the wrongdoers, it would be hard to undo the damage if the person accused comes out clean after the audit.

Damodaran cited interaction with a former vigilance commissioner to say that 95 per cent of the allegations against civil servants do not stick, while Mody said in the investigations initiated by her law firm, no wrongdoings are found in up to 70 per cent of the cases against the person alleged to have committed some ill. ''Sebi has last month put into effect one of the requirements under its listing agreements which I think is pretty draconian and may not really serve the purpose that Sebi wants it to,'' Mody said.

Damodaran wondered if Sebi is ''overprescribing'' or ''over-regulating'', and sought the problem to be addressed. ''...are we in some sense putting in place solutions which might bring problems of their own? What is the solution? Clearly, excessive response could impact businesses as badly as a conflict that is unaddressed,'' he said.

Damodaran, who now runs a consultancy focused on corporate governance, said there is a need to reflect on the matter and study international practices..