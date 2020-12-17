Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp shares up over 1 pc as firm announces price hike

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Thursday gained over 1 per cent after the company said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs. In order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, we will be increasing the prices of our products by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from January 1, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:44 IST
Hero MotoCorp shares up over 1 pc as firm announces price hike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Thursday gained over 1 per cent after the company said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs. The stock went up by 1.22 per cent to Rs 3,156 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 1.28 per cent to Rs 3,157.50. Two-wheeler market leader on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs.

There has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals, the company said in a statement. ''In order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, we will be increasing the prices of our products by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from January 1, 2021. The increase will vary across models, and the exact quantum will be communicated to our dealers in due course,'' it said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK shares end firmer as investors await U.S. fiscal stimulus

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday as global investor sentiment got a boost from prospects of additional U.S. fiscal stimulus package, and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. At...

'Assault' on woman cop: Arnab withdraws pre-arrest bail plea

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer. Goswami had moved the anticipatory ba...

Soccer-Rashford's mother says struggled to put food on table

Marcus Rashfords mother Melanie Maynard has said the Manchester United forwards motivation to ensure poor children do not go hungry came from his own experiences growing up when she struggled to put food on the table. Rashford has been at t...

PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 66191.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49613.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49812.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020