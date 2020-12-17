Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine pricing to help govts to ensure little to no out-of-pocket costs for people: Pfizer

We are pricing in a way that can help governments to ensure that there is little to no out-of-pocket costs for their populations.We remain committed to engaging with the Government of India and explore opportunities to make this vaccine available for use in the country, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:23 IST
COVID-19 vaccine pricing to help govts to ensure little to no out-of-pocket costs for people: Pfizer

Global pharma major Pfizer has said its COVID-19 vaccine is being priced in a way that will help governments to ensure that there is little to no out-of-pocket costs for their people, as it seeks to ensure access to the vaccine across the world. For this pandemic period, the company's pricing approach is based on the principle of ensuring broad access and supplies to the governments, a Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement.

The company's decision-making is not being driven by traditional cost/benefit analysis, it added. ''Our pricing strategy is an outcome of volume, advanced commitment, equity and affordability principles. We are pricing in a way that can help governments to ensure that there is little to no out-of-pocket costs for their populations.

''We remain committed to engaging with the Government of India and explore opportunities to make this vaccine available for use in the country,'' the statement said. The company's Indian arm has sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the country from the drug regulator.

The company also said governments globally are developing comprehensive and strategic pandemic response plans. At this time, it is most appropriate that any vaccine that receives regulatory approval is made available to governments for use as per their plan. ''Therefore, at this stage, our priority is to ensure the availability of this vaccine for use by Governments across the world. During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval,'' the statement said.

Earlier this month, Pfizer Inc Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said at a virtual press conference organised by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) that ''the fundamental that went into the pricing was that we make sure we make it very quickly available to everyone''. ''We are having a tier pricing. It is one price for the developed world based on their GDP, another price, lower for the middle-income countries and in the low-income countries, like countries in Africa etc, we are giving it on a not-on-profit base,'' he added.

Even in developed countries, the price is what they can afford to pay. In the US the price is USD 19.50, the price of an average meal, Bourla had said..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' San Miguel, local firm submit offers to operate main airport

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp and another domestic firm have submitted offers to operate the countrys ageing main airport after the government turned down another joint ventures 109 billion pesos 2.27 billion proposal. Modernising...

ISL 7: Bengaluru FC coach explains why Udanta was benched in last two games

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat has explained the reason behind his decision to bench Indian winger Udanta Singh in their last two matches in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL. Udanta, who had extended his contract wit...

US Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina says he has COVID-19

US Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolinas congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus, announcing his test result Wednesday just hours after speaking on the US House floor. In a statement released by his o...

Swedish king: Sweden has failed to protect the elderly

Swedens King Carl XVI Gustaf says he believes his country has failed to protect the elderly in care homes from the effects of the pandemic. I think we have failed. We have a large number who have died and that is terrible. It is something w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020