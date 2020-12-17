New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL29 PB-FARMERS-DEATH Farmer dies near Tikri border Chandigarh: A 38-year-old farmer from Punjab was found dead at a protest site near the Tikri border on Thursday morning, police said. .

DEL44 FARMERS-HIGHWAY-DHABAS Highway dhabas wait for customers, count their losses as COVID and farmers’ stir take a toll New Delhi/Chandigarh: The highway much travelled is now the road hardly taken and scores of dhabas along the Delhi-Punjab route that once buzzed with truckers, tourists and others say their earnings are down by up to 90 per cent – done in by the coronavirus pandemic and now the 22-day farmers’ protest. . DES6 HR-PREACHER-KHATTAR Amarinder, Khattar condole death of Sikh preacher near Singhu border Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday termed the death of Sikh preacher Sant Ram Singh, who was supporting the farmers' protest and allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border, ''an irreparable loss''. .

DEL7 UP-AYODHYA-MOSQUE Foundation stone for Ayodhya mosque to be laid on R-Day; blueprint this week Ayodhya (UP): The blueprint of the mosque to replace the Babri Masjid will be unveiled this Saturday and its foundation laid on Republic Day on the five-acre land allotted for it here, members of the Trust formed for its construction said.. .