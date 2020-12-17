Umbro SA partners with Federation of Uganda Football Associations

Umbro South Africa (Umbro.co.za) is pleased to announce a new long-term partnership as the official technical sponsor of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for the next four years.

The partnership will see Umbro supply both men's and women's national teams with high-performance match kit, training and off-field apparel, as well as equipment as the reigning CECAFA Cup champions join seven other African nations in wearing the double diamond – increasing the brand's sponsorship portfolio to thirty-four clubs and eight national teams across the continent.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and their affiliated teams", says Umbro South Africa's CEO, David Ricketts. "Umbro is passionate about the support of African football at all levels and we trust this partnership will transcend beyond kit sponsorship into a meaningful relationship for the team, our brand, and the broader African football community."

Speaking on the partnership, FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo says: "Our vision is to become the number one football nation in Africa, on and off the field. FUFA is always looking at creating new partnerships with strong brands. It was therefore simple to choose Umbro."

"Umbro has a rich lineage in sports, particularly Football. For many years now, it has been showing its dedication and commitment to producing quality products all over the world. The continual improvement of the Uganda National Football Teams has left fans yearning for more and I am confident that the new kits will excite fans much more. The designs are matching the latest global trends and we look forward to unveiling these kits within the new year."

