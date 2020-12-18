Northern Ireland to enter six-week lockdown on Dec. 26

Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown starting Dec 26, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neil announced on Thursday following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the British region.

The new restrictions include the shutting of all non-essential shops as well the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants apart from takeaway services, she told journalists. "It will be disappointing to many, but I think a lot of people would also have expected it. It's very clear that we needed an urgent intervention. I think this is the right decision by the executive," she said.

