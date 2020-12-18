Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares slip as Brexit, U.S.-China trade worries simmer

Losses in UK's exporter-heavy index were limited by a slide in the pound after Britain and European Union negotiators warned that they remained far apart on a number of issues and that it was becoming more likely they would fail to reach an agreement. Travel & leisure stocks were the biggest decliners in early European trading, with British Airways-owner IAG slipping 1.0% after a media report that it had agreed to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa for 500 million euros ($612.55 million).

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:45 IST
European shares slip as Brexit, U.S.-China trade worries simmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European shares inched lower on Friday as doubts over a post-Brexit trade deal and fresh U.S.-China tensions capped gains at the end of a solid week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0808 GMT, easing from a near 10-month high hit in the previous session, while the German DAX and France's CAC 40 also lost about 0.2% each. Losses in UK's exporter-heavy index were limited by a slide in the pound after Britain and European Union negotiators warned that they remained far apart on a number of issues and that it was becoming more likely they would fail to reach an agreement.

Travel & leisure stocks were the biggest decliners in early European trading, with British Airways-owner IAG slipping 1.0% after a media report that it had agreed to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa for 500 million euros ($612.55 million). Dutch health technology firm Philips rose 1.3% after it agreed to buy U.S. cardiac diagnostics and monitoring firm BioTelemetry in a deal worth $2.8 billion.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks on edge as Brexit talks teeter on the brink

European shares were mixed early on Friday, capping the last full trading week of the year with investors still on edge over a Brexit trade deal and U.S. stimulus package.Shares in London inched up, lifted by a weaker dollar. Frankfurt bare...

Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Tea, Day 2

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and AustraliaIndia first innings 244 allout Australia first innings Matthew Wade lbw b Bumrah 8 Joe Burns lbw b Bumrah 8 Marnus Labuschagne batting 43 Steven Smith c Rahane...

Freed Nigerian schoolboys arrive back home a week after abduction

Dozens of kidnapped school boys arrived back home on Friday a day after security forces rescued them in northwest Nigeria. Television pictures showed the boys, many of them wearing light green uniforms and clutching blankets, arriving on bu...

SC grants interim protection to BJP leaders facing criminal cases in WB

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection to five BJP leaders, including Mukul Roy and MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh, in criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal and directed the state police not to taken an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020