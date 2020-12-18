Small number of UK organisations impacted by SolarWinds hack - security source

Small number of UK organisations impacted by SolarWinds hack - security sourceReuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:51 IST
Suspected Russian hackers have compromised only a small number of organisations in Britain after hijacking software updates issued by U.S. IT firm SolarWinds Corp, a UK security source said on Friday.
"Numbers in the UK are small and the organisations are not in the public sector," the source said.
Also Read: Moscow key workers register for jabs of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian