Small number of UK organisations impacted by SolarWinds hack - security source

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:51 IST
Suspected Russian hackers have compromised only a small number of organisations in Britain after hijacking software updates issued by U.S. IT firm SolarWinds Corp, a UK security source said on Friday.

"Numbers in the UK are small and the organisations are not in the public sector," the source said.

