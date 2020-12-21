WhiteHat Jr hires 4 senior execs to strengthen leadership team

Edtech major WhiteHat Jr on Monday said it has roped in four senior executives from diverse business backgrounds, including ex-HFCL Group VP as its Chief Financial Officer, to strengthen its leadership team. The company has onboarded Trupti Mukker (former Global Business Head for Banking and financial services digital operations at Wipro) as Head of Customer Experience and Balaji Ramanujam (an IIM-Bangalore and IIT-Madras alumnus with strong innovation and edtech entrepreneurship experience) as Head of Curriculum and Learning Experience, a statement said.

WhiteHat Jr has also appointed Vishnu Dutt Sharma (former CEO of Vidya Mandir Classes) as its Head of Global Business, and Hemant Sachetee (former Vice President HFCL Group) as its Chief Financial Officer, it added. The entire core leadership portfolio will work closely with founder and CEO Karan Bajaj to deliver the vision of delivering personalised, live learning with individualised outcomes for every child, the statement said.

''In line with this, WhiteHat Jr has also committed to expanding its highly trained and qualified women-only teacher workforce, currently 11,000-strong to 1,00,000 in the next three years to deliver its proprietary, creative activity-based, age-appropriate curriculum to fuel growth and expansion across geographies,'' it added. The new additions to the leadership team follow WhiteHat Jr's foray into key global markets, including the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Bajaj said the company has grown rapidly in the last two years and it plans to continue onboarding a team of highly-experienced, seasoned business leaders with deep passion for education to build strong systems and structures for future growth.

To date, WhiteHat Jr has taught more than 1.5 lakh students. Its women-only teacher workforce conducts more than 40,000 one-on-on live online classes every day on its proprietary platform.