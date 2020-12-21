Left Menu
Development News Edition

New virus strain fears set Bund yields for biggest daily drop in two weeks

The news boosted safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds, while European stocks were set to open lower. German 10-year yields were down 4 basis points in early trade to -0.61%., on track for their biggest daily drop in two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:51 IST
New virus strain fears set Bund yields for biggest daily drop in two weeks

Safe-haven German bond yields dropped on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain and lack of progress on sealing a Brexit deal hurt risk appetite, boosting demand for safe-haven assets. Several countries placed travel restrictions to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over the new strain that is spreading rapidly there.

Britain and the European Union were unable to reach a deal by a Sunday deadline set by the European parliament, with negotiations expected to continue on Monday. The news boosted safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds, while European stocks were set to open lower.

German 10-year yields were down 4 basis points in early trade to -0.61%., on track for their biggest daily drop in two weeks. Other higher-rated euro zone government bond yields dropped similarly.

"I think everyone is really fearing a much quicker spread of the coronavirus, so this is weighing on the markets," said Rene Albrecht, rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. The new strain has already been identified in the Netherlands and Italy.

Albrecht said the virus mutation came as a reminder that vaccines would not change life under the coronavirus very quickly. Successful vaccine trial results from a number of drugmakers have boosted risk assets globally in recent weeks, supporting investor bets on reflation trades.

Albrecht noted German 10-year yields have retraced most of their rise since Pfizer first announced its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective. That had pushed the yield as high as -0.456% by Nov. 11 from a low of -0.644% on Nov. 9 prior to the news.

On Monday, riskier Southern European yields were down 1-2 basis points. The relative underperformance of Italian bonds against Germany pushed the closely watched gap between their 10-year yields - the risk premium on Italian debt - to around 113 basis points, its highest in a week.

"With no flow support from the ECB as purchases pause, peripherals look vulnerable with investors possibly preferring to secure performance ahead of year-end and the market preparing for the usual supply wave in January," Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann told clients. The European Central Bank's bond buying -- the key factor holding down borrowing costs in southern European countries -- has stopped from Monday until Dec. 29 as market liquidity drops sharply around the Christmas holidays.

News that the U.S. Congress finally reached a deal on a COVID-19 aid package failed to boost risk assets on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-New coronavirus strain hits pound, euro as investors seek dollars

The British pound and the euro fell on Monday as investors sought refuge in the dollar, after a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight amid Brexit talks uncertainties.S...

Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears

Shares in Air France KLM and Channel Tunnel operator Getlink slumped on Monday after Britains European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom due to new COVID-19 fears.Air France KLM was down by 10.2 in e...

China says firmly opposes U.S. bill that could remove Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges

China said on Monday it firmly opposed U.S. President Trump signing a bill that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, saying it contains discriminatory provisions against Chines...

Markets get festive in Ranchi ahead of Christmas

Ranchi is gearing up for Christmas celebrations as the markets appear decked up in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The St Paul Cathedral Church is being painted ahead of Christmas while shopkeepers in the market areas are hopeful to se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020