Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinMin releases weekly installment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Finance Ministry on Monday released the eighth weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount released so far under this window to Rs 48,000 crore. The Ministry of Finance has released the 8th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:48 IST
FinMin releases weekly installment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Ministry on Monday released the eighth weekly installment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount released so far under this window to Rs 48,000 crore. ''The Ministry of Finance has released the 8th weekly installment of Rs 6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states, and a number of Rs 483.40 crore has been released to the 3 Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry),'' it said in a statement.

The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation. The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs. The amount borrowed so far was released to the states on October 23, November 2, November 9, November 23, December 1, December 7, December, 14 and December 21, 2020.

''The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.19 per cent So far, a number of Rs 48,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.69 per cent,'' the statement added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

16-member panel to be set up under Delhi LG for Yamuna floodplain conservation

The Delhi Development Authority DDA has proposed setting up a 16-member committee for conservation, protection and restoration of the Yamuna floodplains in the national capital. The National Green Tribunal had last year directed the land-ow...

HC stays Karnataka govt order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against MLAs, ministers

In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a state government order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against Members of the Legislative Assembly MLAs and ministers. A div...

Egypt reports bird flu outbreaks in rural area

Local authorities in rural Egypt have declared a state of emergency after detecting two outbreaks of bird flu. Nagy Awad, head of the veterinary agency in the southwestern province of al-Wadi al-Gedid, said Sunday that avian influenza was d...

Poland not planning quarantine for those crossing land borders from EU

Poland does not plan to introduce quarantine for people crossing land borders from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday, but flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended from midnight on Monday until further notice....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020