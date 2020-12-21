Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 6.59 lakh cr as new COVID-19 strain jolts markets

Uncertainties over the Brexit deal also dented the investors sentiments, said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice BrokingGlobal markets were knocked off highs after the UK government reported a new strain of the coronavirus that was up to 70 per cent more contagious.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:05 IST
Investor wealth tumbles Rs 6.59 lakh cr as new COVID-19 strain jolts markets

Investor wealth eroded by Rs 6.59 lakh crore on Monday as equities tanked after the UK reported a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,406.73 points or 3 per cent to close at 45,553.96. The benchmark hit an all-time high of 47,055.69 during the session. Following the sharp selling, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plummeted by Rs 6,59,313.65 crore to Rs 1,78,79,323.05 crore. ''Brutal bloodbath witnessed in today's session after a new coronavirus strain was found in Britain. Market extended losses in late afternoon session, tracking sell-off in the European markets amid concern of fresh travelling lockdown restrictions across countries. ''Uncertainties over the Brexit deal also dented the investors' sentiments,'' said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

Global markets were knocked off highs after the UK government reported a new strain of the coronavirus that was up to 70 per cent more contagious. The UK imposed a fresh lockdown in London and southeast England, warning that the potent new strain of the COVID-19 virus was ''out of control''

All 30 Sensex companies closed the day with losses, with ONGC tanking the most by 9.15 per cent, followed by Indusind Bank, M&M, SBI, NTPC and ITC which shed up to 6.98 per cent. ''Concerns of new COVID-19 strains in the UK and emerging doubts over efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination dented investors' sentiments globally. ''Indian markets were the worst performer today... profit-booking could also be a key reason as domestic equities have outperformed global markets by a wide margin in recent months,'' said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities. In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices tanked up to 4.57 per cent. All BSE sectoral indices also closed lower, with metal, oil and gas, utilities, realty, basic materials, industrials, power and bankex falling as much as 6.05 per cent. At the BSE, 2,433 companies declined, while 592 advanced and 167 remained unchanged.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to start Mumbai-Male flights from Thursday '

SpiceJet on Monday said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. These flights will operate under the bilateral air bubble arrangement established between India and the Maldives, the airline ...

MRG School the 1st Future Ready NEP Compliant School Collaborates with Shri Educare Ltd.

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirMRG School is the first senior secondary School in Delhi that shall promote the value based education of The Shriram Schools, Delhi Gurugram in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. The academic collaboration with Shri E...

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

These days, the South Korean TV series fans are recalling Crash Landing on You for completing one year of its premiere. Now this series has been recorded as the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in ca...

FACTBOX-What's in the $900 billion U.S. COVID-19 aid package?

U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a 900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.Heres what is in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020