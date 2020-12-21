Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive asked to set guidelines on Britain travel curbs

Representatives from the EU member states convened for a video conference on Monday and supported the idea of a coordinated EU approach, an EU diplomat said. They subsequently asked the European Commission to come up with common guidelines. The EU members also stressed the importance of keeping borders open within the Schengen Area, the group of 26 countries who have abolished controls on borders with each other.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:53 IST
EU executive asked to set guidelines on Britain travel curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union governments on Monday called on the European Commission to urgently draw up guidelines to coordinate the bloc's approach to travel restrictions on Britain. A number of countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos.

Within the 27-member European Union, those measures range from a 24-hour travel ban in Belgium to one extending to Jan. 1 in the Netherlands and a ban on goods vehicles in France. Representatives from the EU member states convened for a video conference on Monday and supported the idea of a coordinated EU approach, an EU diplomat said. They subsequently asked the European Commission to come up with common guidelines.

The EU members also stressed the importance of keeping borders open within the Schengen Area, the group of 26 countries who have abolished controls on borders with each other. "Another important issue for member states is the question of repatriating citizens and legal residents wishing to return from the UK," the diplomat said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat reports sub-1,000 COVID-19 cases after over 1 month

Gujarat recorded 960 new coronavirus cases on Monday - a sub-1,000 count reported after a gap of more than a month - taking its tally to 2,36,259, while 1,268 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. The stat...

Belgium extends UK travel ban for 24 hours - VRT

Belgium decided on Monday to extend its travel ban on planes and trains coming from Britain for a further 24 hours until the end of Tuesday in a bid to keep out a new strain of the coronavirus, VRT broadcaster and Belga news agency reported...

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020