Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 falls further as virus worries persist

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.4% by 0805 GMT, after closing at a three-week low on Monday. France shut its border to arrivals of people and trucks from Britain, closing off one of the most important trade arteries with mainland Europe.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:49 IST
FTSE 100 falls further as virus worries persist
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

UK's FTSE 100 extended losses on Tuesday as more countries shut their borders to Britain due to fears about a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, while an impasse over a post-Brexit trade deal further dented the economic outlook. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.4% by 0805 GMT, after closing at a three-week low on Monday.

France shut its border to arrivals of people and trucks from Britain, closing off one of the most important trade arteries with mainland Europe. As officials said they were working to find a resolution to the French halt, however, domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 rebounded from sharp losses in the previous session.

On a positive note, however, data showed Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 16.0% in the third quarter. Drugmaker AstraZeneca slipped 1.3% after its experimental asthma drug with Amgen failed to meet the main goal of reducing patients' dependence on steroids in a late-stage trial.

Also Read: Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 active caseload in country slumps below 3 lakh

Indias COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh, the lowest in 163 days and comprises just 2.90 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said. The total active cases stand at 2,92,518. On July 12, the active cases...

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers

Suva Fiji, December 22 ANIXinhua Fijis Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday. The move came after tropical cyclone Yasa, the stro...

Gas pipeline blast kills one, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed one person and injured two others early on Tuesday, authorities said. It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline - state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied...

WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European head says

The World Health Organization WHO will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday. He did not give a date for the meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020