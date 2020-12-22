Central Bank of India launches contactless debit card in association with NPCI

State-owned Central Bank of India on Tuesday said it has launched contactless 'RuPay Select' debit card in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The card was launched by Central Bank of India MD and CEO Pallav Mohapatra in the presence of NPCI MD and CEO Dilip Asbe, at a virtual event on the bank's Foundation Day.

Users of Central Bank RuPay Select Debit Card can avail complementary membership and concessional access to golf courses, gyms, spas and restaurants, the bank said. Additionally, they would be entitled for discounted health check-ups with this National Common Mobility Debit Card (NCMC), which also has the unique feature of facilitating offline transactions in both transit as well as retail purchases.

Mohapatra said, ''Central Bank of India is launching two customer utility products on the occasion of 110th foundation day of the bank.'' The card will also offer airport lounge access to over 20 domestic and more than 500 international lounges along with accidental and permanent disability insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh. Asbe said, ''This card is a step ahead by NPCI to ensure that customers get 'select' experience of exclusivity and superiority with safe as well as hassle-free contactless payment option.'' He added that RuPay Debit Select Card also adds a new dimension to our RuPay portfolio and we believe it would act as a change catalyst for the customers to follow the path of better well-being.

FASTag is other product launched in association with 'Osta' app, Mohapatra said.