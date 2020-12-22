Hungary govt bans air passenger planes from UK from landing until Feb 8.Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:38 IST
Hungary's government banned air passenger planes from Britain from landing in Hungary until Feb. 8 to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said in a decree published late on Monday in its official gazette.
The decree, signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, extends to regular and charter flights but does not include emergency landings, which are permitted.
