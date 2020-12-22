Amway aims higher revenue contribution from herbal skincare

Direct selling major Amway on Tuesday said it aims to get around one-third revenue of the beauty category from herbal skincare in the next five years. Strengthening its portoflio in the herbal skincare category, Amway launched Attitude Insta Nourish Herbals Range in the segment.

Amway is looking at offering effective herbal products to its discerning audiences, that promise the right mix of indigenous ingredients, pleasant sensorial experience, appealing formats and instagenic packaging. “We are expecting to generate 33 per cent of the total revenue of the beauty category from herbal skincare alone by 2025,” said Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja.

Given its success in the herbal’s nutrition and skincare market, Amway had announced Attitude Insta Nourish Herbals Range in the herbal skincare segment, in an appealing youth friendly format. * * * * * Baskin Robbins partners ZFW Hospitality, expands hyperlocal footprint in India * Popular ice-cream brand Baskin Robbins has entered into an agreement with cloud kitchen platform ZFW Hospitality, which operates a network of cloud kitchens, to scale up its delivery business through 23 locations across Delhi NCR.

ZFW is a cloud kitchen platform enabling expansion of food delivery, FMCG, and D2C brands through an asset-light model. * * * * * Domino’s Pizza introduces India’s first plant protein-based product * Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates QSR chain Domino’s Pizza, on Tuesday announced to introduce, the country’s first plant protein-based product.

The Unthinkable Pizza is made entirely from plant based proteins and yet has the sensory properties of chicken. Commenting on it Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Pratik Pota said:” We are delighted to launch India’s first plant protein based product, The Unthinkable Pizza. This innovative and 100 per cent vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world.” The pizza would be available at all Domino’s restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.