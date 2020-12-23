Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys shares gain over 2 pc after partnership with Daimler AG

Infosys is well placed to realise this transition as an expert having integrated more than 16,000 employees through other partnerships in recent years with a high acceptance, retention and satisfaction rate, it said.The transfer will also enable Infosys to bolster and grow its automotive business, while offering Daimler employees strong prospects for long-term career growth and development, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:46 IST
Infosys shares gain over 2 pc after partnership with Daimler AG
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Infosys gained over 2 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. The stock jumped 2.31 per cent to its record high of Rs 1,249 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 2.29 per cent to Rs 1,248.45 -- its all-time high. An overall bullish sentiment in IT counters also helped the stock to gain ground.

After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys, a statement said. ''As a part of this partnership, automotive IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the US and the APAC region will transition from Daimler AG to Infosys,'' it added.

The companies, however, did not disclose the number of people who will transition as part of the deal. ''Infosys is well placed to realise this transition as an expert having integrated more than 16,000 employees through other partnerships in recent years with a high acceptance, retention and satisfaction rate,'' it said.

The transfer will also enable Infosys to bolster and grow its automotive business, while offering Daimler employees strong prospects for long-term career growth and development, the statement added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up to an accord, a British minister said on Wednesday.Just eight days before th...

Mads Mikkelsen's 'Riders of Justice' to open Rotterdam Film Fest

Mads Mikkelsen-starrer Riders of Justice has been chosen as the opening film for the 50th edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR. Directed by filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, the Danish-language feature is part of the festival...

Odisha reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths

Odishas COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday mounted to 3,27,279 after 364 more people tested positive for infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,846, a health department official said. The new cases were d...

Pak-India relations plumb new depths in 2020

The relations between Pakistan and India plumbed new depths in 2020, a year marred by periodic verbal duels, summoning of diplomats and rhetorics by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020