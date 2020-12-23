Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP plans to reach over three crore people in Telangana to collect funds for Ayodhya Ram temple

VHP has resolved to extend all cooperation to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for collecting monetary offerings from Hindus.The organisations workers will reach out to over 11 crore families, comprising 50-55 crore people in over four lakh villages across the country,for their contribution, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:55 IST
VHP plans to reach over three crore people in Telangana to collect funds for Ayodhya Ram temple
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans to reach over 9,000 villages and more than three crore people in Telangana for donations as part of its fund raising drive in the country for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, its Central Working President Alok Kumarsaid on Wednesday. VHP has resolved to extend all cooperation to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for collecting monetary offerings from Hindus.

The organisations workers will reach out to over 11 crore families, comprising 50-55 crore people in over four lakh villages across the country,for their contribution, he said. The campaign to collect funds would commence from January 15 and continue till February 27 next year.

In Telangana, the VHP plans to reach more than 9,000 villages and over three crore people among 40 lakh families for obtaining donations for construction of Ram temple, Kumar told reporters here. He said full transparency would be maintained in this fund collection and the collection teams would be of five volunteers in each team and they would report to a depositor.

All collections would be deposited in the bank account of the Teerth Kshetra within 48 hours, he said. Asked if they plan to collect funds from abroad also, Kumar said presently they will raise it from within India as they don't have necessary approval for accepting funds from overseas as of now, though they have applied for it.

The main temple would have a total area of 2.7 acres, he said, adding it is expected that by 2024 Shri Ram Lala Pratisthapana shall be completed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Kumar reiterated that for VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the mission was not just to build a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram but to establish a ''Ram Rajya'' as well.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thanks to Reliance, Deal Street sees 7 pc rise in value to USD 80 bn in 2020: Report

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant ravaging of the global economy, the Deal Street managed to grow 7 per cent in 2020 over 2019 to about USD 80 billion across 1,268 transactions, thanks to a string of big-ticket deals by Rel...

Health Ministry issues SOP for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response

A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus Variant Under Investigation VUI-2021201 has been reported by the Government of United Kingdom UK to World Health Organization WHO. This variant is estimated by the European Center for Disease Control ECDC ...

Centre should listen to the voice of people of J-K: Omar Abdullah

The Centre should listen to the peoples voice against the abrogation of Article 370 since it has itself termed the DDC polls as a victory of democracy, National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday. Addressing party ...

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020