VHP plans to reach over three crore people in Telangana to collect funds for Ayodhya Ram temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans to reach over 9,000 villages and more than three crore people in Telangana for donations as part of its fund raising drive in the country for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, its Central Working President Alok Kumarsaid on Wednesday. VHP has resolved to extend all cooperation to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for collecting monetary offerings from Hindus.

The organisations workers will reach out to over 11 crore families, comprising 50-55 crore people in over four lakh villages across the country,for their contribution, he said. The campaign to collect funds would commence from January 15 and continue till February 27 next year.

In Telangana, the VHP plans to reach more than 9,000 villages and over three crore people among 40 lakh families for obtaining donations for construction of Ram temple, Kumar told reporters here. He said full transparency would be maintained in this fund collection and the collection teams would be of five volunteers in each team and they would report to a depositor.

All collections would be deposited in the bank account of the Teerth Kshetra within 48 hours, he said. Asked if they plan to collect funds from abroad also, Kumar said presently they will raise it from within India as they don't have necessary approval for accepting funds from overseas as of now, though they have applied for it.

The main temple would have a total area of 2.7 acres, he said, adding it is expected that by 2024 Shri Ram Lala Pratisthapana shall be completed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Kumar reiterated that for VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the mission was not just to build a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram but to establish a ''Ram Rajya'' as well.