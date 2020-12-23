UK begins COVID testing for truckers, says expect severe delays

Britain began testing truckers for COVID-19 on Wednesday but said there were still severe delays and implored truckers to avoid southern England.

"Testing has begun as we look to get traffic moving again between the UK and France," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

"However, French border police only acting on agreement from this morning and severe delays continue. Please avoid Kent while the backlog is cleared. Arriving in the area will delay your journey," he said on Twitter.