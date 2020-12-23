3 dead, 13 injured as truck falls into gorge

3 dead, 13 injured as truck falls into gorgePTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:03 IST
Three labourers died and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday, an official said
The accident occurred near Sorah village due rash driving when the vehicle was going from Uhal to Bir-Bagehra, according to the spokesperson
Three persons from Assam died on the spot. Thirteen people, including five who were critically injured, have been hospitalised, the spokesperson said.
