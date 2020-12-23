ITFC confirms Letter of Credit in favour of Groupe Chimique Tunisien in Tunisia

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), the member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has advised and confirmed the first standalone Letter of Credit in favour of Groupe Chimique Tunisien in Tunisia under the recently approved LC Confirmation Facility.

The LC which was issued by City Bank Ltd Bangladesh facilitated the timely shipment of fertilizer from Tunisia to Bangladesh, an intra-OIC trade flow. The import will enable Noapara Group, the importer, to facilitate the domestic supply of highly sought-after fertilizer to farmers for the production of staple foods for the country.

ITFC's newly developed standalone LC Confirmation instrument is open to all segments of clients but targeting mainly SMEs, by way of providing exporters risk mitigation for their sales to importers in OIC member countries.

Commenting on the importance of the transaction, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the ITFC CEO, said: 'ITFC is delighted to have taken another crucial step towards enhancing trade finance products and solutions aimed at supporting private sector clients, through a partnership with the local financial institutions, to advance trade operations and improve livelihoods. The LC Confirmation facility provided to The City Bank Limited has facilitated the smooth procurement of fertilizer, which is essential for food security of Bangladesh. Agriculture is the largest employment sector in the country, employing around 38% of the nation's workforce and the timely import of fertilizers from Groupe Chimique Tunisien helps secure and support these jobs."

Commenting on the LC Confirmation facility from ITFC, City Bank Ltd Bangladesh Additional Managing Director and Head of Wholesale Banking, Trade Service, SME-Small and Micro-Finance Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, commented, "It is a privilege for City Bank to be ITFC's partner in their first standalone LC confirmation transaction. We appreciate ITFC's continuous efforts towards enhancing trade facilities for OIC member countries including Bangladesh. We are looking forward to the development of Bangladesh's agriculture and private sector with support from ITFC."

Md. Saidur Rahman, MD of Noapara Group said, "I would like to thank City Bank and ITFC for the smooth execution of the transaction. This partnership has vastly improved the value we can provide to the end-users of the fertilizer - our farmers."

The ITFC LC Confirmation product is structured to allow exporters to gain assurance from a multi-lateral financial institution to secure payment while mitigating the credit and country risks of the LCs Issuing Banks.

(With Inputs from APO)