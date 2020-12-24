Left Menu
Darjeeling toy train service will resume from Christmas

Three daily joy ride services will be run between Darjeeling and Ghum stations from Friday, the NFR spokesman said from Maligaon.The West Bengal government has given permission for the resumption of joy ride services between Darjeeling and Ghum at present, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Much to the delight of tourists flocking to the hills in the festive season, joy rides of the famed toy train of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will resume from Christmas, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said on Thursday. Three daily joy ride services will be run between Darjeeling and Ghum stations from Friday, the NFR spokesman said from Maligaon.

''The West Bengal government has given permission for the resumption of joy ride services between Darjeeling and Ghum at present,'' he said. The number of services may be increased later depending on the demand of passengers, he said.

Resumption of services over the full 88-km length of the DHR between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri stations in the plains at Siliguri will be considered after necessary permission is accorded by the state government, the NFR official said. The toy train services were stopped in March owing to a nationwide lockdown declared by the Central government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

