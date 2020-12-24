Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices rose by 0.47 per cent to Rs 1,269.40 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for January delivery gained Rs 5.90, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 1,269.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,847 lots

Rise in demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.