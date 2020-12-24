Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

The coastline near the Tunisian port city of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and searching for a better life in Europe. "The boat sank about six miles from the coast of Sfax. Around 45 people were on the boat when it sank, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:32 IST
At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.

The coastguard rescued five people and was searching for about 20 others who were still unaccounted for, the official told Reuters. The coastline near the Tunisian port city of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and searching for a better life in Europe.

"The boat sank about six miles from the coast of Sfax. Twenty bodies were recovered, five others were rescued, and all are from sub-Saharan Africa," the security official, Ali Ayari, said. Around 45 people were on the boat when it sank, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PADMA SHRI SANJEEV KAPOOR UNVIELS LOGO OF SAJID QURESHI’S FODXPERT

Mr. Sajid Qureshi of Royal Restaurants and Hotels Projects New Venture - Fodxpert- An online food magazine logo unveiling by Ace Chef and Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor23rd December 2020 in Mumbai -Hitting somewhat of a magic formula in magazine...

New agri laws making farmers feel insecure: Pilot

The Centre should repeal the new agri laws as they are making farmers feel insecure about their future, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Thursday. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the Congress is working hard to ensure...

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wanigam Payeen in the Kreeri area of Baramulla distric...

13 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries recorded in a day in Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to 9,309, while 46 patients have been cured during the same period, officials said on Thursday. Out of the 13 fresh cases, 11 were reported in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020