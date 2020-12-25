Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance to buy out IMG Worldwide from sports management JV

IMG-R is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialisation of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India.The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the shares held by IMG Singapore Pte Ltd in IMG-R, for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 52.08 crore, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 14:19 IST
Reliance to buy out IMG Worldwide from sports management JV
RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide, an international sports marketing and management company, in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India. Image Credit: ANI

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has agreed to buy out IMG Worldwide LLC from their sports management joint venture for Rs 52.08 crore. The nation's biggest company by market value, in a stock exchange filing, said it will buy IMG Worldwide's 50 per cent stake in IMG-Reliance Ltd (IMG-R) for no more than Rs 52.08 crore in cash.

RIL will rebrand the company after the closure of the deal. RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide, an international sports marketing and management company, in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India.

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries, and is a part of the Endeavor network. IMG-R is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialisation of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India.

''The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the shares held by IMG Singapore Pte Ltd in IMG-R, for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 52.08 crore,'' the filing said. IMG Singapore Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IMG, holds 50 per cent of the share capital of IMG-R.

''Post completion of the acquisition, IMG-R will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and will be rebranded by the company,'' RIL said. IMG-R had a turnover of Rs 181.70 crore (including GST of Rs 25.79 crore) and a net profit of Rs 16.35 crore in FY20.

''No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the aforesaid acquisition and the acquisition is expected to be completed during this calendar year,'' said RIL, adding that the acquisition does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL's promoter or promoter group companies has any interest in the transaction. Shares of RIL on Thursday closed 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,993.90 on the BSE.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A month after quarantine, Afghan Zahir to play 1st match

After nearly a month-long quarantine, Melbourne Stars and Afghanistan import Zahir Khan is going to see his first action of the Big Bash Twenty20 league on Saturday. The 22-year-old left-arm leg-spinner will play for the Stars against the S...

3.97 cr ITRs filed for 2019-20 fiscal till Dec 24

As many as 3.97 crore taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns for assessment year AY 2020-21 fiscal year 2019-20 till December 24, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. Over 3.97 crore Income Tax Returns have already been ...

Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother dies in Patna

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasads mother Bimala Prasad died after a prolonged illness, it was disclosed by the senior BJP leader here on Friday. Prasad, who is also the local MP, shared the news on his Twitter handle, recalling the depart...

NFL stars joined students in virtual chats about racism

For several NFL stars, speaking out against social injustice meant speaking to youngsters about racism. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and Ravens defensive end Calais Campbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020