Tributes Pour In for Ajit Pawar: A Fallen Leader Remembered

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, was honored by politicians, industrialists, and colleagues. Known for his administrative skills and dedication, his passing leaves a void in the state's politics. Calls for a thorough investigation into the crash were made at a tribute meeting.

Updated: 23-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:49 IST
Tributes Pour In for Ajit Pawar: A Fallen Leader Remembered
In a powerful display of unity and loss, Maharashtra paid glowing tributes to its Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash last month. Politicians across party lines, and prominent figures from various sectors gathered to remember a leader known for his tenacity and dedication.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, acknowledging Pawar's immense contributions, called him 'the best CM the state never had'. The tributes highlighted his role in the state's development and his unique ability to transcend political differences for the common good, impacting both urban and rural communities.

The emotional memorial, including notable figures like Mukesh Ambani and Nana Patekar, also raised a demand for a thorough investigation into the plane crash. The damaged 'black box' of the aircraft has increased calls for clarity and accountability regarding the incident that claimed the lives of Pawar and four others.

