Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commerce min for extension of anti-dumping duty on carbon black used in rubber industry

In a notification, the ministrys investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR has said there is a positive evidence of likelihood of dumping of carbon black used in rubber applications and injury to the domestic industry if the existing anti-dumping duty would be removed.The authority considers it necessary to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty on all imports from China and Russia for a further period of five years,, it has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:02 IST
Commerce min for extension of anti-dumping duty on carbon black used in rubber industry

The commerce ministry has recommended for extension of anti-dumping duty for five years on carbon black used in the rubber and tyre industry from China and Russia, with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports from these two countries. In a notification, the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said there is a ''positive'' evidence of likelihood of dumping of 'carbon black used in rubber applications' and injury to the domestic industry if the existing anti-dumping duty would be removed.

''The authority considers it necessary to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty'' on all imports from China and Russia for a ''further period of five years,'', it has said. The directorate has recommended two duties, USD 494 per tonne for imports coming from China and USD 36.17 per tonne from Russia. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose this duty.

In its probe, the directorate has concluded that there is a continued dumping of the product from these countries and ''the imports are likely to enter the Indian market at dumped prices in the event of expiry of duty''. The Carbon Black Manufacturers Association, on behalf of domestic producers, had filed the application before the DGTR for continuation of the duty on the product from these two nations.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market. Dumping impacts price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day with record 50 lakh transactions: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day. Over 2.20 crore FASTag has been issued so far.The toll collec...

Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - Ifax

People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend fl...

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98. Frances culture minister announced his de...

Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as unacceptable and a red line for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020