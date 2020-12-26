Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city

Left Menu
PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:56 IST
Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city, police saidon Saturday

Mohammad Ansari (37) and Firoz Ansari (26), residentsof Manpada, were traveling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hitthem from behind on Y Bridge here on Friday afternoon, said aKapurbawdi police station official

''The two died in the spot. Efforts are on to trace theoffending vehicle and nab its driver,'' he added.

