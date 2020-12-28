Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian stocks advance after Trump signs $900B aid package

Asian stock markets rose Monday after President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion economic aid package, helping to reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:38 IST
Asian stocks advance after Trump signs $900B aid package
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian stock markets rose Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package, helping to reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced as traders returned to work following a three-day Christmas weekend.

Trump signed the measure, which also includes money for other government functions through September, despite expressing frustration that $600 payments to the public weren't bigger. His signature following last-minute objections helped to clear away uncertainty as reinstated travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity. "The stimulus balloon will allow the markets to navigate better the number of new air pockets showing up on the radar due to the virus's latest variant," said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,410.90 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.6% to 26,823.45. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.3% to 26,467.90. In Seoul, the Kospi was 0.7% higher at 2,827.97. Singapore and Jakarta advanced. Australian markets were closed.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.4% to 3703.06 on Thursday in its last pre-Christmas trading day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 30,199.87. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%, to 12,804.73. Investors have been encouraged by the development of coronavirus vaccines but that optimism has been dented by the discovery of the new, more contagious variant.

On Monday, South Korea reported its first cases of the new variant in three people who arrived from Britain. Over the weekend, Japan also reported cases and re-imposed limits on entry into the country by non-resident foreigners. It also said both Japanese and foreign residents would be required to show coronavirus test results on arrival and to observe quarantines. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 9 cents to $48.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Thursday, the contract rose 11 cents to close at $48.23. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, shed 12 cents to $51.22 per barrel in London. It rose 9 cents the previous session to $51.29 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 103.55 yen from Friday's 103.68 yen. The euro rose to $1.2216 from $1.2180.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, other top BJP leaders pay tributes to Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to his former cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, and said his warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closel...

With 20,021 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,07,871

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW As many as 21,131 recoveries a...

Being a director completes me, says Seema Pahwa

Close to four decades later Seema Pahwa is still the simple, introvert Badki from the classic TV show Hum Log for many, but the actor is days away from releasing her directorial debut feature, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which she says made her fe...

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

The 63-year-old suspect in the bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning was killed in the blast that destroyed his motor home and damaged more than 40 businesses, authorities said on Sunday. FBI forensic experts matched DNA sample...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020