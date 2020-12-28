Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots

Labcube is a start-up and part of conglomerate of companies called Labcube Group of Companies, established after the breakout of COVID-19 Pandemic with an intention to primarily make immune boosting supplement products, with a roadmap to venture into supplements based on Ayurvedic and neo-medicinal products.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:24 IST
Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots
L-R: Arougya Raju (Managing Partner of Labcubs), G.Kishan Reddy (Minister of State for Home and Srinivas Manapragada (CEO of Labcubs).. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Labcube is a start-up and part of a conglomerate of companies called Labcube Group of Companies, established after the breakout of COVID-19 Pandemic with an intention to primarily make immune-boosting supplement products, with a roadmap to venture into supplements based on Ayurvedic and neo-medicinal products. Labcube company has been started with a social cause to educate and serve the public during the pandemic time.

The Promoters of the company are entrepreneurs and technocrats who have vast experience in design, manufacturing, supply and management. Srinivasa Manapragada, Chairman and CEO of Labcube Group of Companies is an NRI Entrepreneur with vast knowledge in product design and has designed the COVID Safety Key and contributed his ideas to this formula of Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots along with a portfolio of many other products slated to be released by the Company. Considering the present COVID pandemic situation Labcube has created an innovative Ayurvedic formula and have invented many products that can help the general public. This immunity booster product aims to enhance the immunity in people through special formulation of Ayurvedic herbs that can really help fight against deadly infections.

This product is blessed and reviewed by the great initiative from the Department of Ayush Government of India. "Labcube always got inspired with the Government initiatives such as Make In India, Ayush, Empowerment and Job Creations for Women etc., ... with these great initiatives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amith Shah and our dynamic leader G Kishan Reddy Garu, Labcube Group will always strive to contribute to the society at large...," said Srinivasa Manapragada.

"Labcube proudly announces the launching of Labcube Mana Arogya Ayush - Immunity Booster Shots as part of these initiatives," he added. "It gives us immense happiness and we feel proud to launch 4 flavors that are very effective remedies and have been very attractive supplementary decoctions to the public, that everyone in the household can consume. The affordable pricing makes it even more acceptable to general public, especially when compared to similar products in the market," said Arougya Raju, Managing Partner of Labcube.

The vision of Labcube is to have this product to be in every house and protect from this deadly infections. Current offering comes in four very interesting flavors:

1. Regular 2. Pineapple 3. Mint 4. Mixed Fruit Labcube values and promote diversified safer products to help mankind and include all aspects of business at all levels. Our success comes from the consumer's social immediacy and responsible use.

Labcube's mission is to provide safe device/products to save the mankind and environment. Labcube Line of Products include:

1. Mana Arogya Ayush Immune Booster Shot 2. Labcube COVID Safety Key

3. Labcube Travel Safety Kit 4. Labcube Disinfection Floor Mat

5. Labcube Disinfection Uvc Sterile Box 6. Labcube Disinfection Chamber

7. Labcube School Safety Kit 8. Labcube Cube Kavach Kit

9. Labcube Eco Karts & Immune Drink Station 10. Labcube Immunity Potato Chips

11. Labcube Immunity Soups 12. Labcube Immunity Noodles

Labcube Group of Companies include: Labcube India Private Limited

Labcube India Foods Labcube Global Consultancy

A Hub - Center of Excellence MCC - M Convention Center - USA

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor of hotspot Thai province infected

The governor of a province at the center of an expanding COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus after meeting with public health officials including the deputy prime minister. The meeting Sunday atten...

Forces pressurised Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar not to implement farm sector reforms: Narendra Singh Tomar

By Pragya Kaushika Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that even former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar -- who served as the Agriculture Minister during the UPA...

Pitch is getting slower, hitting one area consistently is key to get Aussies out: Siraj

Indias debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday said that the MCG track has slowed down considerably and to wipe off the Australian tail, they will have to hit one area consistently. The Indian bowlers, despite Umesh Yadavs injury early into...

NIIT stock up 3.5 pc after board approves Rs 237 cr buyback proposal

Shares of skills and talent development major NIIT Ltd rose by 3.5 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday after the company said its board has approved an up to Rs 237 crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share. The buyback price of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020