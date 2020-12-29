Godrej Ezee partners with the India Meteorological Department for winter weather guidance, as part of Ezee Hugs initiative

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Ezee liquid detergent, a brand committed to alleviate the winter-related hardships of underprivileged kids by donating thousands of sweaters over the years, is back with the eleventh edition of Ezee Hugs, an initiative aiming to provide warmth to underprivileged children during harsh winters. This year, Godrej Ezee has partnered with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national meteoritical agency for a first-of-its-kind initiative. IMD predicted that 2020 is likely to witness colder and harsher winters, especially in North India. The period of occurrences, intensity and locations of cold waves vary season to season. In major cities and urban clusters, study also shows high variation in intensity of the cold waves due to urban heat island effects. Over the years, Godrej Ezee realized a scientific mapping of severe winter-prone areas will lead to a precise targeting of beneficiaries. Understanding of real-time occurrences of cold waves and associated wind-chill for urban areas, will ensure a timely impact of Ezee Hugs. The association between Godrej Ezee and IMD is a step forward, to make sure Ezee Hugs reaches the beneficiaries more accurately in localities and vicinities facing severe cold waves within cities. As part of the association, IMD will provide severe cold weather forecast and guidance to Godrej Ezee in Delhi, Lucknow, Allahabad, Panchkula, and Kolkata. IMD will use its available data to identify areas and localities in these cities expected to witness severe cold waves. Once the exact locations are identified, Ezee along with CRY - Child Rights and You, will reach out to underprivileged children living in those areas and give them new sweaters.

After a successful partnership with CRY - Child Rights and You in 2019, Godrej Ezee continues its collaboration with the notable non-profit organisation for the second year, to ensure strategic identification of beneficiaries and distribution of woollens for other severe winter-prone areas in consultation with IMD and based upon its scientific expertise in the field. Godrej Ezee will also contribute INR 1 on purchase of every 1kg bottle and will donate the proceeds towards buying new woollens for underprivileged children. Commenting on the partnerships and the initiative, Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer - India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, ''Godrej Ezee has always stood for warmth, comfort and care. Ezee Hugs, a noble initiative by Ezee that began in 2011, has grown over the last 10 years with the support of multiple stakeholders. We are pleased to partner with the India Meteorological Department for weather guidance of the colder spots within cities. This is a first-of-its-kind association where scientific expertise will be leveraged to alleviate winter-related hardships of thousands of underprivileged children. Our CSR initiative will reach the severe cold wave areas as per real-time occurrences as guided by IMD. Our continued partnership with CRY will be critical for last-mile delivery of woollens for children across the identified areas. We are making Ezee Hugs a people's movement and encouraging them to contribute by simply buying Ezee. They can also post on social media using the hashtag #WarmEzeeHugs, and for every 10 shares we will donate a rupee towards Ezee Hugs.'' RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, ''We are pleased to join hands with Godrej Ezee for their CSR program - Ezee Hugs. By offering scientific weather guidance pertaining to areas likely to by affected cold wave over these cities, we will help Godrej Ezee to look for timely steps based on real time winter severe weather guidance to fulfil its winter objectives. This will benefit underprivileged children living in colder localities and vicinities of cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Allahabad, Panchkula, and Kolkata. Winters this year has been predicted to be colder than normal for north-western parts of India. IMD also likes to promote its 'do and don't' various safety-steps to remain safe from various severe winter harsh weather conditions like cold wave, dense fog, etc for all effective safety of vulnerable communities and individuals.'' Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director-West, Child Rights and You (CRY), said, ''This winter, the pandemic combined with the cold has brought many challenges for the marginalised children and communities that CRY serves. Godrej Ezee has brought some joy and warmth to their lives by providing 15000 sweaters to our projects in Kolkata and North India. We are so grateful to Godrej Ezee for their generosity and for partnering with us for the second year in a row.'' Ezee has also added an interesting digital leg to the cause, wherein if one can simply post using hashtag #WarmEzeeHugs. For every 10 shares of the post, the brand will donate a rupee towards Ezee Hugs. This makes it convenient for people to donate, they can simply post using the hashtag or purchase a bottle of Ezee. This initiative will also be promoted over a two-month period through traditional, digital and social media.

Every year, thousands of underprivileged, school-going children bear the harsh winters without the warmth of woollens. Godrej Ezee has been building awareness about these winter-related hardships and alleviating them with this social initiative. Over the years, Ezee Hugs has spread warmth by urging people to donate their woollens for children and spread the joy of giving through this initiative. About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd: Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 123-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

About CRY - Child Rights and You: CRY - Child Rights and You is an Indian NGO that believes in every child's right to a childhood - to live, learn, grow and play. For 4 decades, CRY and its 850 initiatives have worked with parents and communities to ensure Lasting Change in the lives of more than 2,000,000 underprivileged children, across 23 states in India. For more information please visit us at www.cry.org