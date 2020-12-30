India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan 7

India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan 7Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:26 IST
India has extended until Jan. 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.
"Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Asian
- Hardeep Singh Puri