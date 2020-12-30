Left Menu
India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan 7

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:26 IST
India has extended until Jan. 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.

"Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.

