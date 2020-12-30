Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks inch higher as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks edged higher on Wednesday as Britain approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, while bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and massive vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong global economic recovery next year. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0810 GMT, hovering near a 10-month high hit in the previous session.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:53 IST
European stocks inch higher as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks edged higher on Wednesday as Britain approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, while bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and massive vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong global economic recovery next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0810 GMT, hovering near a 10-month high hit in the previous session. Shares in AstraZeneca were up 1.3% after jumping 3.3% earlier in anticipation of the news. The drugmaker said the authorisation was for a two-dose regime, and that the vaccine had been approved for use for emergency supply as Britain battles a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.

Most markets in the region were subdued due to thin volumes in a holiday-shortened week. The German DAX was flat, while French and Spanish stocks slipped 0.1% each. Unicaja rose more than 2% and Liberbank was down 3.6% after they announced an all-in share deal that would create Spain's fifth-biggest bank with around 110 billion euros ($134.71 billion) in assets.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Ker govt relaxes curbs on temple festivities

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI Traditional stage artistes in Kerala can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to relax the curbs imposed on temple festivals in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. State Devaswom Mini...

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for Season 5 to get released. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.Netflix recently sug...

Russian sumo wrestler, once world's heaviest child, dies aged 21

Russian sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov, who entered the Guinness World Records as the worlds heaviest child in 2003, has died at the age of 21, sports officials in his native region said. Betal Gubzhev, head of the body governing sumo w...

Health Ministry recommends extension of suspension of flights from UK till 7 Jan

The Health Ministry has recommended to the Ministry of Civil Aviation the extension of the temporary suspension of flights originating from the UK into India to be further extended till 7th January Thursday, 2021.This has been recommended b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020