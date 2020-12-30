Xi says China, EU investment deal will offer better business environment

Xi says China, EU investment deal will offer better business environmentReuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:10 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday an investment deal with the EU will offer bigger markets and a better business environment for both Chinese and European investments, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The agreement shows China's determination and confidence in opening up, Xi said, adding that it would stimulate the global economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as promote economic globalisation and free trade.
