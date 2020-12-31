Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interest rate on PPF, NSC, other small savings schemes unchanged for Q4

The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 ending on March 31 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter October 1-December 31, 2020, the Finance Ministry said in a notification.Accordingly, the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:27 IST
Interest rate on PPF, NSC, other small savings schemes unchanged for Q4
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The government on Thursday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the January-March quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates. Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis. ''The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 ending on March 31 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (October 1-December 31, 2020)'', the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

Accordingly, the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4 percent. The interest in the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly. The interest rate on savings deposits has been retained at 4 percent annually. The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6 percent rate during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has been retained at 6.9 percent. Term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 percent, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on a five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 5.8 percent.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From record foodgrain production to farmer protests, eventful year for growing agri sector

Indian agriculture sector achieved record foodgrain production and registered positive growth despite the coronavirus pandemic but the massive farmers protest at the borders of the national capital against the new farm laws overshadowed its...

Mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash

A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said. A youth was hospitalised when he got severely ...

Probably we will have a very happy New Year: DCGI on COVID-19 vaccine

India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have sto...

South Africa to get firm date on delivery of vaccine by early January, experts say

South Africa will have a firm date on when it will get COVID-19 vaccine in the first few days of January, a senior health ministry official told a television news channel on Thursday.South Africa is one of around 200 countries who have join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020