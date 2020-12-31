Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 set for worst year since 2008 financial crisis

London stocks fell in thin trading on Thursday, on course for their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 1.7%, with consumer and financial stocks, mainly Unilever, Diageo and HSBC Holdings, weighing on the index.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:02 IST
FTSE 100 set for worst year since 2008 financial crisis

London stocks fell in thin trading on Thursday, on course for their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 1.7%, with consumer and financial stocks, mainly Unilever, Diageo and HSBC Holdings, weighing on the index. "Although markets may have some short-term nerves, UK equity markets should appreciate strongly in 2021, along with equities globally, propelled by an ocean of zero percent central bank money and a post-COVID-19 economic recovery," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The FTSE 100 has lost 14.3% in value this year, shaping up to be its worst since a 31% plunge in 2008 and underperforming its European peers by a wide margin, as pandemic-driven lockdowns battered the economy and led to mass layoffs. Coronavirus infection numbers have risen sharply in Britain over the last two weeks, driven in part by a new strain that is up to 70% more transmissible than the original, leading to strictest restrictions.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, was down 1%, looking set to end the year 6.2% lower. UK markets will be closed on Friday for New Year's Day. The United Kingdom exits the European Union at the stroke of midnight in Brussels, or 2300 London time (GMT), when Britain leaves de-facto membership that continued after it formally left the bloc on Jan. 31.

In company news, real estate agent Countrywide jumped 12% after accepting realty management firm Connells Ltd's sweetened buyout offer that gives it an enterprise value of about 223.1 million pounds ($304.06 million). British transport operator FirstGroup Plc rose 1.7% after selling three properties related to its Greyhound bus service for $137 million.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From record foodgrain production to farmer protests, eventful year for growing agri sector

Indian agriculture sector achieved record foodgrain production and registered positive growth despite the coronavirus pandemic but the massive farmers protest at the borders of the national capital against the new farm laws overshadowed its...

Mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash

A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said. A youth was hospitalised when he got severely ...

Probably we will have a very happy New Year: DCGI on COVID-19 vaccine

India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have sto...

South Africa to get firm date on delivery of vaccine by early January, experts say

South Africa will have a firm date on when it will get COVID-19 vaccine in the first few days of January, a senior health ministry official told a television news channel on Thursday.South Africa is one of around 200 countries who have join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020