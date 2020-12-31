Left Menu
Airbus says U.S. tariffs counterproductive, Europe should respond

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:54 IST
The U.S. decision to expand tariffs against the European Union to components for aircraft made in the United States would harm its own workers and consumers and Europe should respond "appropriately", Airbus said on Thursday.

"USTR's expansion of tariffs to include components for aircraft manufactured in the U.S. – by American workers – is counterproductive in every way," a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"Airbus trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests and the interests of all European companies and sectors, including Airbus, targeted by these unwarranted and counterproductive tariffs," the statement continued.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

