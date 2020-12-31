Left Menu
Future Enterprises CFO Dinesh Maheshwari resigns

Maheshwaris resignation will be effective from Thursday, Future Enterprises, the supply chain and logistics company of the Future group, said in a regulatory filing.This is to inform you that, Dinesh Maheshwari, has resigned as the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the closure of the business hours on 31st December, 2020, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:56 IST
Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm Future Enterprises on Thursday said its executive director and chief financial officer Dinesh Maheshwari has resigned from the company. Maheshwari's resignation will be effective from Thursday, Future Enterprises, the supply chain and logistics company of the Future group, said in a regulatory filing.

''This is to inform you that, Dinesh Maheshwari, has resigned as the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the closure of the business hours on 31st December, 2020,'' the company said. In August this year, the Future group had announced a deal to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

As per the 24,713 crore deal, certain Future group companies engaged in retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business will be merged into Future Enterprises and transferred to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of RIL. The move is being contested by leading e-Commerce major Amazon.

