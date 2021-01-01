Left Menu
Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain introduced due to virus variant

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:42 IST
Norway is lifting its ban on flights from Britain, introduced to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, with planes allowed to land from Jan. 2 at 1600 GMT.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Dec. 21 halted travel from Britain after news that the new variant of the virus was rapidly spreading.

