Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimise presence of Delhi govt in retail sector of liquor business, finally exit it: Expert panel

The Committee is of the view that the governments presence in the retail sector should, in the first instance, be minimised and when the wholesale government corporation stabilizes in the medium term, it may be justified for the government to exit the retail sector altogether, stated the report.The retail licenses for private vends should also be allotted through lottery system once in every two years, recommended the panel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:57 IST
Minimise presence of Delhi govt in retail sector of liquor business, finally exit it: Expert panel

Minimising the presence of Delhi government in the retail sector of liquor business and finally exiting from it has been recommended by an expert committee set up to suggest measures to augment revenue from excise duty and simplify liquor pricing. The committee set up by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in September 2020, has also recommended that IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) trade should be revamped by bringing the entire wholesale operations under one government entity.

The report issued by the Excise department in public domain, said the government entity should be based on the Karnataka model where the KSBCL (Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd) is the fully government-owned wholesale corporation. ''The Committee is of the view that the government's presence in the retail sector should, in the first instance, be minimised and when the wholesale government corporation stabilizes in the medium term, it may be justified for the government to exit the retail sector altogether,'' stated the report.

The retail licenses for private vends should also be allotted through lottery system once in every two years, recommended the panel. The retail liquor sector in Delhi is served by 720 active vends, including country liquor ones. Out of these, 60 per cent of the vends are owned by government corporations while remaining 40 per cent are privately owned. The report noted that the revenue contribution by the government vends is almost equal to private ones despite the larger number. The average contribution per vend of the government corporation in terms of excise duty is Rs 5 crore per annum in comparison to annual Rs 8 crores per private vend, it said.

A drawback in the existing retail licensing mechanism is that retail vends are automatically renewed every year on payment of a marginal fixed license fee. There is no accountability in terms of increasing revenue to government exchequer for these retail licences, it said. The total revenue generated from renewal of retail licenses in the year 2019-20 was Rs 39.62 crore, it mentioned. ''The practice of auto-renewal of retail licenses after payment of requsite license fee has become obsolete and needs revision. It is proposed that lottery of retail licenses may be done every two years,'' recommended the committee. In this regard, the auction or lottery mechanism as adopted in Haryana, UP and Rajasthan were studied by the committee.

In the licence to individual model retail licenses are widely distributed in a ''fair, transparent'' manner among a large number of eligible individuals only. This model envisages distributed ownership of retail vends wherein the licenses are periodically re-distributed through a ''transparent'' selection process, said the report. ''In terms of revenue augmentation potential, this model brings in a huge amount of revenue by way of non-refundable application fee alone, as a large number of applications are put in by potential licensees,'' it noted. The committee suggested a non-refundable fee of Rs 50,000 per application for private vends, estimating that it may attract around 25-30 applicants per retail vend that is likely to give revenue in tune of Rs 105-125 crore on a conservative basis. It can also go up to Rs 200 crore, it pointed.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools reopen in Kerala, Karnataka, Assam amid strict COVID-19 regulations

Corridors rang out with the chatter of students meeting up with their friends and teachers after long, anxious months on Friday as schools in Kerala, Karnataka and Assam reopened with strict COVID-19 regulations, including masks, thermal sc...

Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments

Former England womens international and television pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United were ridiculed by the Premier League clubs official account and led to a torrent of online abuse. Ca...

Govt removes import curbs on fresheners

The government on Friday removed import curbs on roomcar fresheners. A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT, under the commerce ministry. Import of odoriferous preparations such as room fre...

WiFi facility introduced in AC tram coaches of Kolkata to attract youth

Traversing a long way since 1873, from horse-drawn carriages to the modern-day air-conditioned coaches, tram cars of Kolkata will now have WiFi facility to make them attractive for the youth, an official of West Bengal Transport Corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021