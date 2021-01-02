Sonalika surpasses FY'20 sales to sell over 1 Lakh tractors in 9 months of FY'21, powers ahead with 3X growth at 33 percent

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest growing tractor brand in the country and No.1 exports brand from India, Sonalika has once again registered a dominant performance to clock 1 lakh tractor sales in just 9 months of April-Dec'20 period.

Sonalika has grown by a staggering 33.3 per cent during the year, which is around 3X the industry growth of 12 per cent and has surpassed its entire FY'20 sales in just 9 months of FY'21. Overall, the company has registered its highest ever December sales of 11,540 tractors and highest ever market share of 16.1 per cent. Sonalika Tractors has been selling more than one lakh tractors annually over the last three years and registering similar sales volume in 9 months denotes company's exemplary performance. Despite the pandemic hit year, Sonalika introduced 5 new premium tractors in 2020 including Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati that has been lately joined by the company's new technology marvel in Tiger Electric.

India's first field ready electric tractor, the Tiger Electric is probably the most affordable 4W electric vehicle ever in India. The 5 next gen tractors are fully equipped with advanced technologies and are customised as per the farmer's crop and region specific needs. "This is momentous occasion as we have taken just three quarters to accomplish what was being achieved annually over the last three years. We have surpassed our entire FY'20 sales to sell over 1 lakh tractors in just 9 months of FY'21, while recording 33.3 per cent growth, which is 3X the industry growth of 12 per cent. Alongside, we have registered our highest ever December sales of 11,540 tractors and highest ever market share of 16.1 per cent. No external hardships like the pandemic, unfavourable factors can deter our passion to develop and offer customised, high quality products to farmers globally," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, sharing his viewpoint on the remarkable achievement.

"We have set our standards high with a mission to touch one lakh tractor sales in every six months and achieved 50 per cent of it this year despite a challenging one the entire automotive fraternity. Sonalika has already embarked upon the journey to touch 2 lakh sales mark annually and will continue to introduce cutting edge technologies in the tractor industry while we relentlessly work towards our vision to 'Lead Agri Evolution' across the globe," Raman Mittal added "Sonalika Tractors' remarkable performance in 2020 is an outcome of the brand's farmer centric approach and a product offensive strategy that was adhered to even during the unprecedented year. Our latest launch Tiger Electric is the probably the most affordable 4W EV and is engineered with hi-tech German motor, advanced battery as well as proven Sonalika transmission to create new benchmarks in tractor industry. We conquered new peaks in performance month after month during the year while remaining committed to drive farm mechanisation and deliver prosperity worldwide," he further said.

Sonalika Tractors aims to remain at forefront of innovation and consistently creates new benchmarks in the tractor industry while offering best-in-class products that deliver farm prosperity. Its team remains closely knitted with farmers to deep dive into their key insights and this powers the company to introduce revolutionary, customised products in a shorter time-to-market. Sonalika attained its highest ever H1 sales volume in FY'21, followed by highest ever monthly tractor production (15,218) with highest ever tractor (19,000) deliveries and implements (10,018) deliveries in Oct'20. The company also strengthened its dominant position in the exports with 26.6 per cent market share and registered highest ever market share gain of 2.1 per cent in 2020. The herculean task of clocking 1 lakh sales in 9 months was also powered by the company's tech-enabled supply chain, strong dealer network (1,100 plus) and depots (24) that are inter-connected to track tractor deliveries on real time basis. Sonalika's entire tractor portfolio is being rolled out its World No.1 vertically integrated plant in Hoshiarpur that is powered by automation and robotics to manufacture quality products.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)