Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia ends entry ban, keeps some coronavirus restrictions -state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-01-2021 04:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 04:54 IST
Saudi Arabia ends entry ban, keeps some coronavirus restrictions -state news agency

Saudi Arabia said that entry to the kingdom by sea land and air will be resumed starting Sunday after a ban that lasted two weeks amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

A ministry of interior official said that some restrictions including asking people coming from countries where the new variant spread such as the UK, South Africa and any others, to stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering the kingdom.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's virus cluster expands further as masks made compulsory

Australias most-populous state of New South Wales on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases as new social distancing restrictions and mandatory mask wearing kicked in while neighbouring Victoria had three new cases.The New South Wales out...

FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to 'acquaintances'

Prior to his death, the man who detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville had sent out materials about his views to people he knew, federal investigators said on Saturday. In a statement to The Associated Press, FBI Special Agent...

U.S. Senator Cruz leads long-shot Republican bid to overturn Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 a largely symbolic move...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Rejecting Trump veto, Republican-led Senate backs defense billPresident Donald Trump suffered a stinging rebuke in the U.S. Senate on Friday when fellow Republicans joined Democrats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021