Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DCM27 BIZ-TAX-DISPUTES Operation clean up: Rs 1 lakh cr of disputed tax to be settled as Vivad Se Vishwas scheme clicks New Delhi: In a massive clean up of legacy issues, nearly one-fifth of about 5 lakh entities locked in tax litigation with the government have opted for a dispute redressal scheme, helping settle around Rs 83,000 crore of contested amount, a top finance ministry official said on Sunday. DCM32 BIZ-GST-CRACKDOWN Govt crackdown on 7,000 GST evaders, 185 arrested New Delhi: Armed with data analytics and information from agencies, the government has launched a massive crackdown on GST evaders, initiating action against 7,000 entities including arrest of 187 -- a campaign that contributed to buoyancy in tax collection, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Sunday.

DCM31 BIZ-VACCINE-LD REAX COVID-19 vaccine approval: All risks paid off, proud moment for India, say SII, Bharat Biotech New Delhi: With the government approving two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, Serum Institute on Sunday said it is ready to roll out Covishield vaccine in India in the coming weeks, while Bharat Biotech termed the nod to Covaxin as a giant leap for novel product development. DCM24 BIZ-VACCINE-ZYDUS CADILA Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Sunday said it has received DCGI approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

DCM12 BIZ-CCI-DIGITAL MARKETS 'One-size-fits-all approach' does not work for digital markets, says CCI Chairperson New Delhi: Amid concerns about possible unfair business ways in the growing digital space, Competition Commission Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta has said that a ''one-size-fits-all'' approach does not work for digital markets and a nuanced assessment of cases based on facts is the need of the hour. DCM3 BIZ-FPI-INFLOWS FPIs invest record Rs 62,016 cr in equities in Dec; turn net buyers for 3rd straight month New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers for the third month in a row by investing Rs 68,558 crore in Indian markets as global investors continued betting on emerging markets.

DCM1 BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK Macro data, vaccination news, quarterly earnings to drive markets this week: Analysts New Delhi: Domestic equities will primarily be driven by macro-economic data, vaccination news and quarterly earnings this week, according to analysts. DCM18 BIZ-NHAI-GADKARI NHAI to use software to track delays in files processing: Gadkari New Delhi: To curb red-tapism and enhance transparency, NHAI will deploy software specifically to track files that will pin-point officials behind delays in disposing of matters, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

DCM15 BIZ-IBBI-INSOLVENCY Ground seems ready for new options to resolve stressed assets: IBBI chief New Delhi: The ground seems to be ready to experiment new options for resolution of stress and the market is anticipating a hybrid framework between a court-supervised insolvency framework and an out-of-court restructuring schemes, IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo has said..