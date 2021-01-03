Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jagannath temple reopens for all devotees

Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri reopened for all devotees on Sunday after remaining closed for nine months due to the pandemic even as Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal preferred to have darshan of the deities from outside for not having the mandatory COVID-19 negative report for entry into the shrine.

PTI | Bhubaneswarpuri | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:06 IST
Jagannath temple reopens for all devotees
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri reopened for all devotees on Sunday after remaining closed for nine months due to the pandemic even as Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal preferred to have darshan of the deities from outside for not having the mandatory COVID-19 negative report for entry into the shrine. The governor, along with his family members and some staff, had to return to the state capital after having darshan of ''Patitapaban'' (the symbolic image of lord Jagannath seen from outside the temple) as they did not have the COVID-19 negative report, a senior official accompanying Lal told PTI.

Though there was no restriction on the entry of the governor, who was welcomed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri district administration, Lal volunteered not to go inside on his own after he came to know that all the devotees have to submit their COVID-19 negative report before entering the temple, a senior official said. The governor said: ''I came here to pay obeisance to the Lord. We prayed for the wellbeing of all the people of Odisha seeking the almighty's blessings for 2021.'' The 12th century shrine started its reopening process in a phased manner from December 23. The servitors and their family members were allowed to enter the temple from December 23 till December 25, followed by local residents of Puri in the second phase from December 26 to December 31 evening.

The temple remained closed on January 1 and 2 and reopened for all devotees from across the country from Sunday. About 17,000 devotees visited the temple on Sunday after producing COVID-19 negative reports done within 96 hours and adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The SJTA and the Puri district administration has implemented a number of guidelines for the devotees asking them to mandatorily wear face mask, sanitise hands, maintain physical distance at all times, not to touch statues or idols inside the temple. This apart, it also prohibited devotees from carrying any offerings like flowers/earthern lamp inside the temple.

There will be big containers placed at the entrance, where such items can be dropped if being carried by the devotees, it said. The devotees also cannot take mahaprasad (bhog) inside Ananda Bazar and temple premises while chewing of tobacco/paan and spitting inside temple premises is strictly prohibited.

The devotees enter the temple through a queue system and are required to produce their photo ID card like Aadhaar/Voter ID. They have to leave their belongings at the designated place outside the temple. The devotees will enter into the shine through Lions Gate and exit through the north gate. Meanwhile, the administration in Bhubaneswar allowed the residents of the Capital city to enter Shree Lingaraj Shrine by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

Many temples in the state capital and in other parts of the state also reopened for devotees..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new COVID-19 wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.W...

First time such arrogant govt in power, must withdraw farm laws unconditionally: Sonia

The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of being apathetic towards farmers protesting the new farm laws in harsh weather conditions, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying that for the first time since independence such an arrogant governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021