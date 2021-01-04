Left Menu
Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:21 IST
Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share
Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

In a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21 and has fixed Thursday, January 14, 2021, as the record date for the aforesaid interim dividend. The dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before February 2, 2021, the company added

Shares of Cochin Shipyard were trading 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 380.90 apiece on BSE.

