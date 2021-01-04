Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Left Menu
IT major Cognizant on Monday said former Microsoft executive Shinji Murakami has joined the company as the Head of Japan and a member of its Global Growth Markets GGM leadership team effective January 4, 2021. He joins Cognizant from Microsoft, where he was the Managing Executive Officer of the companys Enterprise Group, according to a statement.

IT major Cognizant on Monday said former Microsoft executive Shinji Murakami has joined the company as the Head of Japan and a member of its Global Growth Markets (GGM) leadership team effective January 4, 2021. He joins Cognizant from Microsoft, where he was the Managing Executive Officer of the company's Enterprise Group, according to a statement. Prior to Microsoft, Murakami spent 12 years at Hewlett Packard, and has also held senior leadership roles at Softbank Telecom, IBM and DXC Technology, it added.

Murakami, who has more than 30 years' experience, will be based in Tokyo. ''Murakami has strong relationships with the business and technology communities in Japan. As the head of Cognizant Japan KK, Cognizant's Japan subsidiary, he will lead the strategic expansion of Cognizant in Japan, helping customers in Japan respond to changing technology trends and market demands,'' the statement said.

Cognizant President (GGM) Ursula Morgenstern said Japan is one of the strategic markets where the company has been significantly increasing its presence over the last few years. ''I am pleased to welcome Shinji Murakami to drive the next wave of growth for Cognizant in this important market. I am confident that with his extensive business, technology and consulting experience, Shinji san will be able to further enhance our leading-edge advisory and delivery capabilities in Japan and help our clients further accelerate innovation,'' Morgenstern added.

Cognizant's approximately 700 professionals in Japan serve more than 60 customers, including insurance, life sciences, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing companies. Established in April 2008, Cognizant Japan KK has offices in Tokyo and Osaka. In 2017, the company had acquired Brilliant Service Co Ltd, an intelligent products and solutions firm. Cognizant also has a significant presence in India with about two lakh employees..

